Namrata Shirodkar Gives Glimpse of Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara’s Fun Lunch

Mahesh Babu is known to be a family man. Despite his hectic work schedules, the actor always makes time for his wife, Namrata and children, Gautham and Sitara. From movie dates to holidays, they squeeze in time to spend it together whenever they can. Recently, Namrata shared an adorable sneak peek from their latest lunch outing. The actress and former beauty queen posted a video on Instagram and it shows candid moments between Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara. The young one, who recently turned 9, is seen enjoying her father’s company.

Sharing a montage of sweet moments and reflecting the father-daughter bond, Namrata wrote, "Lunch with her father is always fun. Mahesh Babu caught off guard."

Recently, Mahesh Babu marked his 46th birthday and the best wish came from none other than Namrata. On the special day, she decided to post a lovely candid featuring her husband hugging her. The couple can be seen sharing a hearty laugh together. Her love letter to the superstar read, "The man who defines love for me… my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB… love you more than you'll ever know."

Mahesh Babu is also a true romantic soul. On their 16th wedding anniversary in February, he wished wifey with a loved-up post that read, “Happy 16th NSG. To forever and beyond with you.”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata met on sets of the film Vamsi. They tied the knot in 2005.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s latest film release was Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor’s collaboration with SS Rajamouli is confirmed in near future. Mahesh Babu also has Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram in the pipeline. The project will mark their maiden collaboration. The actor is also committed to a project with Trivikram Srinivas.

Mahesh Babu is co-producing the film Major under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The upcoming biographical action film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the martyr during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Adivi Sesh will play the titular role. Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj and Revathi will also be part of the project.

