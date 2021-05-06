movies

Namrata Shirodkar Lauds Drive-in Vaccination Centres in Mumbai, Bhopal
1-MIN READ

Namrata Shirodkar Lauds Drive-in Vaccination Centres in Mumbai, Bhopal

Namrata Shirodkar lauded the drive-in vaccination centres in Bhopal and Mumbai that is designed for senior citizens and differently-abled to get their vaccines.

Actress Namrata Shirodkar on Wednesday lauded the drive-in vaccination centres in Bhopal and Mumbai, saying it is a super cool initiative that will help senior citizens and the differently-abled to get their vaccines.

Namrata posted two pictures on Instagram, featuring drive-in vaccination facilities in the cities.

“Drive-in vaccination centers in Bhopal and Mumbai.. a super cool initiative helping senior citizens and the differently abled get their shot in a car. Requesting all the other state governments to have this implemented. Vaccination is the only way out of this crisis! #GetVaccinated," wrote Namrata as caption, with three folded hand emojis.

Namrata made her Bollywood debut in the 1998 movie Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai that also starred Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna. She also delivered a memorable performance in movies like Vaastav, Kachche Dhaage, and Pukar. In 2004, Namrata starred in the crossover movie Bride and Prejudice directed by Gurinder Chadha. Namrata tied the knot with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in 2005. The couple has a son and a daughter.

first published:May 06, 2021, 16:25 IST