Namrata Shirodkar Meets Sonali Bendre in New York; Calls Her Strong, Amazingly Fit
Namrata Shirodkar is currently in the Big Apple on a holiday with her family.
Namrata Shirodkar has acted in several films, including Kachche Dhaage (1999), Vaastav: The Reality (1999) and Pukar (2000). (Image: Instagram/Namrata Shirodkar)
Sonali Bendre is regularly meeting her friends from Bollywood to keep her spirits high as she undergoes treatment for metastatic cancer in New York.
After meeting Priyanka Chopra, Sussanne Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Gayatri Oberoi and Anupam Kher, the Sarfarosh actor recently met former actor Namrata Shirodkar, who is currently in the Big Apple on a holiday with her family.
After their meeting, Namrata, much like everyone else, was all praises for Sonali’s grit and undying optimism. “She is a strong girl. She looks amazingly fit and ready to get back to normal life. I had such a lovely time with her. We discussed so many things. She told me the entire story of her illness and what gives her the strength, and I told her that she’s always in my prayers,” Namrata told Deccan Chronicle.
Talking about the many commonalities between them, she said, “Just like me, she (Sonali) is so typically Maharashtrian in so many ways. We chatted about everything under the sun. We even laughed about some shared recollections of the past.”
Known for films like Kachche Dhaage (1999), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Pukar (2000), Astitva (2000) and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar (2002), Namrata said she hoped to meet Sonali soon again.
“My son Gautam and I were to meet Sonali, her son Ranvir, and husband Goldie. But unfortunately, my family and I are going to be out of New York for two days. However, Sonali and I have promised each other a walk in Central Park, and we will do that soon,” she added.
