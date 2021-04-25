Namrata Shirodkar on Benefits of Exercising Amid Covid Surge

Actress Namrata Shirodkar on Saturday admitted that exercise can be challenging, especially after a long break.

Namrata posted a selfie from her home gym on Instagram and wrote: “Exercise is challenging!! Specially after a long break but it’s said that regular exercise makes you less likely to catch COVID and even if you do, it may help you recover faster! Stay fit, stay safe!"

Namrata is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like “Hero Hindustani", “Vaastav: The Reality" and “Bride And Prejudice" among others.

She met her actor-husband Mahesh Babu on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit “Vamsi". The two tied the knot in 2005. They welcomed their first born, Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

