Namrata Shirodkar Opens Up on Quitting Acting After Marriage With Mahesh Babu, Says 'It's Not Worth...'

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu are one of the finest celebrity couples out there. Before tying the knot with Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar had gone on to attain the famed Miss India title following which she acted in a slew of films like Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav, LOC: Kargil and Bride and Prejudice. However, after marrying Mahesh Babu in 2005, she bid farewell to her modelling and acting career. Now Namrata has broken silence about her decisions of prioritising marriage over her acting career.

During a freewheeling conversation with Prema, Namrata shared that she has always been lazy and at the end of the day, the choices she had made in her life makes her happy. She revealed, “I was a bit lazy in many ways and for me, nothing was planned like I always said. Whatever has happened has organically happened. I could say the choices I have made are right and I’m happy with the choices I have made."

Adding to that, Namrata further emphasised that the reason she had got into acting was to break free from the tedious rut of modelling. But getting to know Mahesh Babu and later embracing motherhood had changed her entire world. She stated, “So I was a bit lazy…even when I got into acting, it was because I was bored of modelling. I got into acting which was the obvious next step and by the time I really enjoyed my work and thought seriously about my craft, I met Mahesh and we got married so if I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now…so I’m not complaining but my happiest moment was when I and Mahesh decided that we should get married and my whole world changed after that and the whole experience of being married is a great experience. The whole phase of motherhood is a great experience so I don’t think I would exchange or change that for anything. It is not worth it."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar had got married in 2005. After a year, the couple gave birth to their first child Gautham Krishna, who was a premature baby and was in critical condition during his birth. His condition had turned stable after the doctors treated him in time. Later in 2012, the couple became proud parents to daughter Sitara.

