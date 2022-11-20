Namrata Shirodkar Pens Moving Note After Mahesh Babu's Dad Krishna's Death, Says 'Deeply Moved...'

Mahesh Babu’s father, superstar Krishna passed away earlier this week. The funeral was attended by several Telugu superstars, including Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Vijay Deverakonda. Hundreds of fans also gathered to pay their respect and bid adieu to the superstar. A few days after his death, on Sunday, Namrata Shirodkar penned a moving note to thank everyone who stood with the Ghattamaneni family during the tough time.

In the note, shared on Instagram, Namrata wrote, “Deeply moved by the love and affection you all have showered on our family. On behalf of the Ghattamaneni family, I’d like to thank each and everyone who reached out and checked on us and sent us your prayers and blessings during this time of grief…”

Raveena Tandon took to the comments section and offered her condolences. Fans also showered their love and support to Namrata and the family. “More Strength and Power to Mahesh anna , Namrata Vadhina ❤️ and Ghattamaneni Family . We always be with you guys," a fan wrote. “Condolences Very sad to hear about this May Lord give u and ur family all the strength & patience to overcome this huge loss Lots of love," added another.

Krishna, who was a renowned actor in the Telugu film industry and was also Mahesh Babu’s father, was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday (November 16). The funeral took place in Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Hyderabad. The last rites were performed by Mahesh Babu and his family, wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their children — Sitara and Gautam — offered their support to him.

Krishna breathed his last at around 4 am on Tuesday (November 15), according to reports. He was admitted to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest. His condition was stated to be critical.

The legendary actor’s career spanned nearly five decades. He acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India. His notable work includes Ooriki Monagaadu, Bangaaru Bhoomi, Kiraayi Kotigaadu, Adavi Simhaalu, Sakthi, and Prajaarajyam.

