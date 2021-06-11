Namrata Shirodkar Reminisces Good Old Days With This Instagram Post

Former Miss India and film producer Namrata Shirodkar’s recent Instagram posts suggest that she is feeling quite nostalgic these days. The wife of Telugu actor, Mahesh Babu, shared a throwback picture when the couple’s two kids, Sitara Ghattamaneni, Gautham Ghattamaneni used to be younger. In the portrait shared by Namrata, the 49-year-old is seen carrying Sitara in her arms. While Gautham is seen standing next to her.

Captioning the flashback Friday post, Namrata had a message for her followers as she urged them to hold on to the tiny moments as children grow up so fast. Fans and followers have expressed their reaction to the picture in the comments section, as they hail them as the “cutest family ever.”

On Wednesday, Namrata had shared another picture from her gallery that showed Mahesh Babu playing with their children from a holiday during the pre-Covid era. Mahesh Babu is seen with a white cloth wrapped around his face. Captioning the post, Namrata stated how she wished the good old days would come back, and the coronavirus would just vanish.

Mahesh Babu announced last month that he will vaccinate the people of Burripalem, the birthplace of his father, actor-filmmaker Krishna. In a recent Instagram post, Namrata mentioned how the seven-day vaccination drive in the Andhra Pradesh village was successfully completed. The camp was conducted in collaboration with Andhra Hospitals. The producer expressed her gratitude to the team members and medical workers who conducted the Covid vaccination drive and the villagers who took the jab.

Mahesh Babu’s production company GMB Entertainment will be coming out with the biopic of 26/11 Mumbai Attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, titled Major. Actor Adivi Sesh will be portraying the role of the National Security Guard soldier.

