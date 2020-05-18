Namrata Shirodkar Shares Adorable Photo of Mahesh Babu with Their Kids

Namrata Shirodkar has shared a love-filled post on her Instagram timeline. Her uploaded image gives us a glimpse of her actor husband Mahesh Babu and kids – Sitara and Gautham.

“My clan is retiring for the night (heart emojis) good nite people #lockdownlife #staysafe(sic.),” Namrata wrote alongside the photo.

Since Mahesh Babu’s daughter debuted on Instagram, the entire family is now building and sharing memories on the photo-sharing platform.

Not long ago, the Spyder actor was recorded on camera serenading a lovely melody for his 7-year-old kid. In the clip, we see the doting father singing 'I Will Never Let You Go' for his daughter and amusing her with a cute soft toy at the same time.

Daddy’s girl, Sitara shared the sweet video on her page and wrote, “Nana sings for me #funtimes @urstrulymahesh(sic.)”

Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He has joined hands with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for his next. Mahesh Babu also has a project with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli in his kitty.

