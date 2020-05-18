MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Namrata Shirodkar Shares Adorable Photo of Mahesh Babu with Their Kids

Namrata Shirodkar Shares Adorable Photo of Mahesh Babu with Their Kids

Namrata Shirodkar has shared a love-filled post on her Instagram timeline. Her uploaded image gives us a glimpse of her actor husband Mahesh Babu and kids – Sitara and Gautham.

Share this:

Namrata Shirodkar has shared a love-filled post on her Instagram timeline. Her uploaded image gives us a glimpse of her actor husband Mahesh Babu and kids – Sitara and Gautham.

“My clan is retiring for the night (heart emojis) good nite people #lockdownlife #staysafe(sic.),” Namrata wrote alongside the photo.

Since Mahesh Babu’s daughter debuted on Instagram, the entire family is now building and sharing memories on the photo-sharing platform.

Not long ago, the Spyder actor was recorded on camera serenading a lovely melody for his 7-year-old kid. In the clip, we see the doting father singing 'I Will Never Let You Go' for his daughter and amusing her with a cute soft toy at the same time.

Daddy’s girl, Sitara shared the sweet video on her page and wrote, “Nana sings for me #funtimes @urstrulymahesh(sic.)”

Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He has joined hands with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for his next. Mahesh Babu also has a project with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli in his kitty.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading