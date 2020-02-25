English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Namrata Shirodkar Shares Adorable Throwback Pic of Mahesh Babu with Kids

Mahesh Babu (L) with hois kids

Mahesh Babu (L) with hois kids

Mahesh Babu's kids Gautham and Sitara goof around with him during a family vacation and is making us want to pack our bags and jet off for a holiday too.

Former model and actress Namrata Shirodkar has shared an adorable picture of her family on Instagram. The picture, which features her husband Mahesh Babu and both the children (Sitara and Gautham) has been shot on a busy street in New York, where they were last holidaying to celebrate the success of Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster hit Sarileru Neekevvaru.

In the picture, it can be seen that the father-son duo are sharing a light moment while Sitara can be seen in a goofy mood. Namrata, who quit her acting career post-marriage to take up household responsibilities calls Mahesh, Gautham and Sitara a three of a kind people.

The post, which has already received as many as 50 thousand likes already, has been captioned as, “These two have their own equation while this middle person has her own mind three of a kind where does that leave me”.

Namrata, who was crowned as the Miss India in 1993, tied the knot with Mahesh Babu after dating him for five years and the duo till date continue to be one of the most adorable couples of Tollywood.

On February 10 this year, Mahesh and Namrata completed 15 years of marriage and on the occasion the actor took to Instagram to wish his wife with an adorable picture. He said, “Happy 15 my love!! Love you a little more each day @namratashirodkar”.

