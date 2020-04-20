Namrata Shirodkar Shares Adorable Throwback Video of Daughter Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar has recently started a memory therapy series called ‘One for each day’ on Instagram. As a part of this, the former Miss India digs into her photo gallery and share the throwback moment which includes her children, Gautam and Sitara and husband Mahesh Babu.

The latest post in this series is a video which features Sitara singing in a car. In the clip, the little one is lip-syncing and grooving to the song that is being played on the car’s stereo.

Clad in a blue patterned Kurta with a bindi on forehead, Sitara’s video is clearly winning the internet’s heart. The clip is captioned as, “One for each day #memorytherapy @sitaraghattamaneni"

A post before this one, too featured little Sitara singing in the car. In the video, she can be seen wearing a red frock with white polka dots. The video has been captioned as, “One for each day daddy’s girl #memorytherapy”

Namrata tied the knot with south star Mahesh Babu in 2005. The duo met on the sets of a film titled Vamsi.

