Namrata Shirodkar Shares Candid Holiday Picture of Mahesh Babu with Daughter Sitara

After months of being cooped up in their home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mahesh Babu has jetted off for a vacation with his family. The Telugu superstar is accompanied by wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

The family has been sharing their travel updates on social media. Namrata shared a candid picture of her actor husband with their daughter Sitara looking out the balcony of their beachside hotel. "Chilling... Travel diaries," she captioned the picture. Sister Shilpa Shirodkar dropped 'hug' emojis on the post.

Mahesh Babu had posted a selfie with his kids with all their protective gear on as they were getting ready to fly. "Getting ourselves used to the new normal!! All equipped for a safe flight. Life's back on track! Jet set go! #TravelDuringCovid #MaskOn @sitaraghattamaneni @gautamghattamaneni @namratashirodkar," the Maharshi actor said.

Fans have wished the actor and his family a safe journey. "Have a happy and safe travel. Stay safe," a user commented. "Please take proper precautions," another one wrote.

Mahesh Babu is preparing to start shooting for his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He has also produced the upcoming film Major, inspired by the 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.