Namrata Shirodkar Shares Latest Vacation Pics of Mahesh Babu and Kids on Dinner Date

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar is on a vacation with her husband Mahesh Babu and kids Gautam and Sitara. She has been sharing pictorial updates from the holiday on social media. The latest photos are from a dinner date on the trip.

Namrata posted a photo of her Telugu superstar husband and their kids and wrote in her caption, "Dinner date done right NETSU! You have my heart #traveldiaries #timeout @urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni."

Mahesh Babu too posted a picture with Gautam and said he it is a lot more difficult to hug his son now because he is growing up. The actor can be seen trying to hug his in the photo.

"It's a lot more difficult to hug him now. Never needed a reason or a perfect time," captioned the actor using the hashtags #TravelDiaries #ItsActionsThatMatter.

Mahesh Babu is currently vacationing at an undisclosed location with his wife Namrata, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Namrata's sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar has also joined the family on the trip.

The actor will soon start shooting for his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He has also produced the upcoming film Major, inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.