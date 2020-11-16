Namrata Shirodkar Shares 'No Mask' Picture with Mahesh Babu and Family During Diwali Outing

South superstar Mahesh Babu with wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar and his family seems to have some fun time as they all went on family outing for Diwali celebration. Namrata took to Instagram and shared the pictures from late night outing where everyone can be seen posing happily for the camera without a face mask.

In the frame, Mahesh Babu’s kids Gautam and Sitara can also be seen posing candidly. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “About last night.. A rare sight! No masks on (just for the picture) Diwali special Dining out!! Nothing better than family outings and festivities! These times treasured. #FamilyTime #HomeAwayFromHome.”

Recently on Diwali, Namrata also shared a couple of pictures of her little princess as she got ready for the festive evening. In the picture, Sitara looks adorable donning in a red printed Indian attire. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “My pretty little one All dolled up for Diwali.”

As soon as the picture has been dropped on the internet, celebs couldn’t stop themselves from commenting. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar commented, “My prettiest️,” while Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emoji in the comment.

Mahesh Babu seems to be a family man as he loves to spend time with his kids and wife. His love for his children is quite evident from his social media posts. On Children’s day, the actor shared a loved-up picture of himself with his kids Gautam and Sitara and penned a heart-warming note. A part of his note reads, “Endless smiles, fun, love... What you give is what you get.” Calling his kids his two little pillars, the actor wished them a very happy children’s day and also wished love and blessings to his and all the children of this world.

On work front, Mahes Babu is gearing up for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, to be released in January 2021. According to reports, the major portions of the film will be shot in the US. The film will also feature Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.