MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pic with Aishwarya Rai, Anupam Kher from the 'Last Day' of Her 'Last Film'

R: Still of Aishwarya Rai and Namrata Shirodkar from Pride and Prejudice (Twitter). L: Picture shared by Namrata Shirodkar on Instagram

R: Still of Aishwarya Rai and Namrata Shirodkar from Pride and Prejudice (Twitter). L: Picture shared by Namrata Shirodkar on Instagram

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar has shared a picture from the "last day" of her "last film" on Instagram.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 12:12 PM IST
Share this:

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar has shared a picture from the "last day" of her "last film" on Instagram.

"This one is special!! My last day on the sets of my last film, 'Bride & Prejudice'!!" she wrote alongside the image.

"It was a wrap for our film and the end of a phase for me.!! Was getting home to be married 3 long months in London with this mammoth cast and crew... Enjoyed every single bit of it !! So many memories attached to this one... @sivan_santosh thanks for sharing this with me #gratitude#happiness #thosewerethedays@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb@gurinder.chadha @anupampkher@indypindy9 #throwbackthursday," Namrata added.

"Bride And Prejudice" released in 2004 and is directed by Gurinder Chadha. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Martin Henderson, Naveen Andrews, Sonali Kulkarni, Nadira Babbar and Anupam Kher.

Namrata met Mahesh on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit "Vamsi". The couple tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed their first born, Gautam, in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

Next Story
Loading