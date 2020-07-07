MOVIES

Namrata Shirodkar Shares Rare Capture Of 'Elusive Son' Gautam

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a picture of her son Gautam climbing up a flight of stairs, calling it a "Kodak moment" as the pre-teen is too "elusive."

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 7, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
Mahesh Babu's wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, has shared a "rare capture" of her "elusive son" Gautam on social media.

Namrata took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Gautam climbing up the stairs.

"Rare capture of ‘the elusive son' happened to involve him in a casual conversation and somehow managed this Kodak moment my lucky day! Moments to cherish #gratitude #13toosoon," Namrata wrote alongside the image.



Recently, Mahesh's new post sumed up the "three worlds" of nerdy, goofy and sane. In an Instagram picture that the actor posted, he can be seen with his children, Sitara and Gautam. In the image, Mahesh wears reading glasses, Sitara is seen sticking out her tongue while son Gautam just looks at the camera. "Nerdy goofy and sane !! 3 worlds #lockdowndiaries #stayhome #staysafe," he captioned the image. Mahesh's wife and actress Namrata took to the comment section and wrote: "More like my three worlds."








Nerdy goofy and sane !! 3 worlds ♥️♥️♥️ #lockdowndiaries #stayhome #staysafe

Namrata is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like Hero Hindustani, Vaastav: The Reality and Bride And Prejudice among others.

She met husband Mahesh on the sets of the 2000 telugu hit Vamsi. The two tied the knot in 2005.

They welcomed their first born, Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.


