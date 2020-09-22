Namrata Shirodkar Shares Romantic Picture with Mahesh Babu Clicked by Their Daughter Sitara

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu enjoys a huge fandom, which showers immense love and affection on the actor and his family on social media. The Maharshi actor is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing photos with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their two children, much to the delight of his followers.

The latest photo of the star that is getting a lot of love on social media was shared by Namrata. The former actress shared a romantic picture with Mahesh clicked by their daughter Sitara and wrote about the emotion of love and its importance in our lives.

Namrata wrote, "The more I think the more I'm convinced the root cause of our Being, is governed by love ❤️ Love is the only emotion that makes us live happy lives .. kindness, empathy compassion all stem from this emotion of love ♥️♥️love is the truest n highest form of being evolved !! This is my perception !! So be loving and be kind and be compassionate people to each other !! We have one live to live and one life to give ♥️♥️♥️#behappy #besafe #bekind this ones with my true happiness !!"

Her sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar commented on the post, "I love you both so so so much." Fans showered the photo with love and affection, too. Take a look:

Mahesh and Namrata met on the sets of a film, fell in love and got married in 2005. The couple have a son Gautham and daughter Sitara.

The actor will soon begin work on his upcoming Telugu project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. With the project due to go on the floors in the US post Dussehra, the makers are busy finalising the rest of the cast and crew.