Namrata Shirodkar Shares Throwback Pic from Modelling Days: 'The Only Time I Felt Glamorous'

Former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar has an astounding collection of nostalgic treasures which she frequently shares on Instagram. Namrata took a trip down memory lane on Thursday with a throwback post. However, this one is unusual because it depicts Namrata Shirodkar during her modelling days.

In the photograph, she can be seen modelling for what appears to be a wedding dress catalogue. In a lehenga, she poses for the designer Sangeeta Chopra, along with two other models. Sharing the throwback photograph, she wrote, “Straight out of the archives. Sangeeta Chopra, your priceless clothes were the only time I felt glamorous and dressed up. Love the picture. Babies were we then. I think I’m one of those lucky few to always be dressed by you."

Namrata has always been the embodiment of elegance, radiating grace and contentment. In several instances, she recalled wonderful recollections of her modelling heyday, and we must admit that we have been awestruck by the beauty.

Last year, she shared a monochrome portrait of herself. In the picture, Namrata appeared to be posing for a photo shoot. Her expression in the picture was priceless, and she looked nothing short of a modern-day diva.

Recently, Namrata also shared a glimpse of her journey so far. From her modelling days to her getting married, the clip shared by her recollected all of her cherished moments and important milestones. The clip opens with images of Namrata as a child and continues to showcase her as a Miss India contestant and winner in 1993. The video also shows her wedding with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, as well as the couple’s two children, son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

On February 10, 2005, the erstwhile supermodel married one of Tollywood’s top actors, Mahesh Babu. The couple met for the first time on their film Vamsi’s sets and fell madly in love by the end of the shoot. Gautham, their son, was born in 2006, and Sitara, their daughter, was born in 2012.

