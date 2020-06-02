MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Namrata Shirodkar Shares Video of Herself Cycling with Kids Gautham and Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar cycling with her kids

Namrata Shirodkar, who has two kids with Telugu star Mahesh Babu, shared a throwback video of herself cycling with her children in Germany.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar on Monday took to Instagram to add a throwback video of herself cycling along with their children Gautham and Sitara.

In the clip, Namrata's daughter Sitara is seen losing the race to her mother and brother. Namrata through the caption stated that the video was shot in Germany and asked her daughter to speed up her cycle next time.

"The fall season in Brenners (Germany) Cycling with my babies Nothing like it @sitaraghattamaneni you better speed up next time!,” read the caption.

Namrata's latest post was a part of her ongoing 'One for each day' series.

Earlier, Namrata had uploaded a clip featuring Gautham and Sitara. In the throwback footage, Sitara could be heard asking her mother to click pictures of flowers.

"We all can do with a little bit of love right now remembering this little trip 2018 Baden-Baden!! Exploring the place on our first day!! Her intrigue is .she just couldn't figure how we were to reach those beautiful flowers with a stream between us(sic)," Namrata had captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, during a question-answer session on Instagram, has revealed how Namrata used to be his crush when he was 26, before they eventually got married. The revelation came when one of his fans asked the versatile actor "if he has a crush on anyone". To which, Mahesh Babu replied, "I did at 26! Then I married her Namrata Shirodkar."

