Namrata Shirodkar Slams Fan Over His 'Depression' Comment on Her Picture with Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's much anticipated film Maharshi released yesterday. The film decimated box office records of actor's previous films, most notably Bharat Ane Nenu and opened to a staggering Rs 24.60 crore in the AP/TS region on Thursday, May 9.Cheering for the success of Mahesh Babu's latest film Maharshi, his wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to share some pictures from the celebration. On Friday, she posted a series of photographs on Instagram featuring her, Mahesh and her sister Shilpa, among others.She captioned the picture as, "Super duper successful #maharshi thanku @directorvamshi for an epic blockbuster whatta night." (sic)Soon after she posted them, one user dropped into the comments section and asked why she doesn't put some make-up on and is she suffering from depression?Shirodkar didn't take the "depression" comment lightly and slammed the troll in her own style. Not mincing any words, Namrata replied to him saying, "You might love women with make-up. Maybe you should follow someone who is always made up and suits your criteria! You are not going to find it on this page!! So maybe you should get off it... sincere request."Meanwhile, Maharshi has been getting rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. In the film, Mahesh Babu sports three different looks to essay different phases of his character. The film also features Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan and Meenakshi Dixit in prominent roles.