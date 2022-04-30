Inside Namrata Shirodkar's Paris Diaries

Apart from being a talented actor, Mahesh Babu is also a devoted husband to wife Namrata Shirodkar and a doting father to his two children, Sitara and Gautam. while spending some quality time together on their trip.

Mahesh Babu is now in Paris with his family, including his wife, Namrata, and children, Gautam and Sitara, after completing his film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Meanwhile, Namrata Shirodkar, the former beauty queen, just shared a nice photo of her children on Instagram, in addition to providing brief snippets from their vacation from the Paris Diary.

Sitara, her daughter, is posing for the camera in this photograph. Together her son Gautam can also be seen wearing a casual look and a jacket over it. While Sitara can be seen posing in a black dress with a beautiful smile, Namrata herself can be seen wearing a blazer with a casual denim look with a yellow high neck top and a pair of nerds.

She wrote, “Holiday mode ON! My World Paris Diaries,” in her caption.

Earlier, Namrata shared another picture to announce the commencement of their trip. It appears to be clicked inside the airport. “Little moments make big memories. Paris, here we come,” she wrote.

She also shared a clip from their in-flight entertainment. The focus of the frame is Sitara and her adorable grin. Namrata’s caption alluded to her grin. “It’s that little Paris feeling,” she wrote.

After returning to Hyderabad, Mahesh Babu will begin promoting Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female protagonist. The film will most likely be released in theatres on May 12. It has been helmed by famed directed Parasuram. The soundtracks and background score for the film were composed by S Thaman.

The production is co-financed by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under the umbrellas of GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus along with Mythri Movie Makers. Cinematography is credited to R. Madhi. The venture’s editing has been handled by Marthand K. Venkatesh.

