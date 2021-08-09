Namrata Shirodkar’s Birthday Post for Her 'Then, Now and Forever' Mahesh Babu is Pure Love

Happy Birthday, Mahesh Babu! The south star turned 46 on Monday and his day was made extra special by the most loved-up greeting that came from his wife Namrata Shirodkar. The former actress turned Instagram red with a super adorable picture of the couple and wrote the most adorable birthday post for the star. In the picture, Namrata and Mahesh Babu can be seen smiling with all their hearts as they cuddle together. “The man who defines love for me. My then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB. Love you more than you’ll ever know,” she wrote.

Take a look at her birthday post for Mahesh Babu. Aren’t they cutest?

Their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also shared an adorable post for her father who she lovingly calls Nanna, on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen goofing and posing through a double-sided door. Mahesh Babu can be seen showing the victory sign while Sitara can be seen pressing a switch. Sharing the picture with her dad, Sitara wrote the most beautiful words for her father. She thanked him for always goofing around with her and for having fun. “To the world you are a superstar but to us, you are the world,” a snippet of Sitara’s post read.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata met in 2005 on the sets of Vamsi. They got married in the same year. The couple are parents to Gautham Ghattamaneni, 14, and Sitara Ghattamaneni, 9.

Gautham chose a throwback picture with his dad to post on Mahesh Babu's birthday. In the picture, Gautham, cute as a button on his father's lap, can be seen posing for the camera. "Today is one day to celebrate you and all that you are to us," read an excerpt of his post.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is known for films such as Bharat Ane Nenu, Dookodu, Srimanthudu, Brahmotsavam and Spyder among others. He was last seen in the 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has Parasuram’s Telugu action-comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the pipeline.

