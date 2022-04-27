Namratha Gowda Gets Late Puneeth Rajkumar's Name Inked on Her Hand

Naagini 2 actor Namratha Gowdwa seems to be a die-hard fan of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. And her latest Instagram post proves it. Remembering her favourite actor, she has now gotten Puneet Rajkumar’s name inked on her hand.

Recently, on the occasion of Puneet Rajkumar’s birthday, Namratha Gowda uploaded a post on her social media, paying a special tribute to her favourite actor. In the picture, she is getting a tattoo inked on her hand. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Forever” with a red heart emoji. Her picture went viral on social media and her fans appreciated the post. The picture received 42 k likes on Instagram

Namrath has also made a detailed video of the process and shared it on her YouTube channel. She has visited a popular tattoo studio in Bengaluru to get inked. Her video got 5.2 k likes and 139 k views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, many other Kannada TV celebs have also paid tribute to Puneet Rajkumar in many ways. From celebrity couple Raghu-Amrutha naming their baby after late actor’s daughter Dhruthi to soon-to-be-parents Govinde Gowda-Divyashree pledging to donate eyes, many Kannada TV celebs have paid tribute to the late actor in their ways.

Back in 2007, Namratha acted in one of Puneet Rajkumar’s films Milana. She played a small role in the movie as a child artist. She was seen playing the on-screen daughter of popular actor Sihi Kahi Chandru in the movie.

Namratha Gowda has a huge fan following on her social media. She has 817k followers on Instagram. She has created a huge fan base for herself after playing the lead role of Shivani in Kannada show Naagini 2 alongside Nina and Harithsa. She also played several other lead roles in the series such as Putta Gowri Maduve and Krishna Rukmini.

