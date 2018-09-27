Nana Patekar Denies Tanushree Dutta Allegations, Considers Taking Legal Action

Nana Patekar has finally responded to allegations of sexual misconduct on his part towards Tanushree Dutta on the sets of a 2008 film. According to Dutta, the veteran actor misbehaved with her on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss, in which she was supposed to perform a special dance number.When contacted by Mirror Now, Patekar laughed off the accusations and said, “How do I know why she's saying this? What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on set with me.”"I'll take legal action against her. But it is a waste of time telling media about it because you will play up anything. Whatever people want to say, they can say. But I will continue doing my work," continued the veteran actor.Tanushree, who had first raised the allegation against Nana in 2008, brought the spotlight back once more on on her unsavoury experience of working with the actor in the film Horn Ok Pleassss, in an interview with News18.Describing the on-set encounter with the actor, she said, “He was trying all kind of intimidation tactics to rattle me. He was grabbing me by the arms, pushing me around then he would ask the choreographers to move and teach me how to dance, and the next thing I know he wanted to do an intimate sequence with me. It was ridiculous.”Tanushree claims that the said actor was not supposed to be a part of the song in the first place and her contract clearly stated that it was a “solo” dance sequence. “I was literally cornered and I was protesting that I don’t want to do that intimate dance step with him because I was uncomfortable with his proximity on set.”When Tanushree turned down his advances, the actor allegedly called the members of a political party on the set to intimidate her. “They came and broke my car. It was a mob violence situation which I never faced before,” she claims.Tanushree says that she soon developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and even the thought of going on a film set would petrify her.“I got some 30-40 film offers after the controversy, but I was suffering from such major fear that I would not even want to go on a film set. Because when you go through such experience you think everybody is like that. You refuse to believe that I have worked with good people also.”Post the controversy, Tanushree gradually faded away from the public eye. She was last seen in Jag Mundhra’s Apartment in 2010.