Nana Patekar Gets Clean Chit in #MeToo Case, Saaho Teaser Promises an Action-Packed Blockbuster

Tanushree Dutta started the #MeToo movement in Bollywood last year when she accused Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss!. The actress inspired hundreds of others to open up about their experiences in the film industry. But it seems the case that started it all, has itself run out of steam due to lack of evidence. The Mumbai police has informed a local court that they have no evidence to prosecute Patekar in the molestation case lodged against him by Tanushree.

The much-awaited teaser of Saaho has finally been unveiled today, showing Prabhas in an intense actin-packed role. The teaser is full of high-octane scenes from the thriller film that is said to have been made on as grand a scale as Hollywood actioners. Shraddha Kapoor, who is making her Telugu debut with the film, is also seen pulling off some powerful stunts.

More on these and other entertainment news in our wrap today.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are both terrific dancers, and the actors showed off their dancing skills once again. In a video posted to celebrate Disha's birthday today, the actress is seen dancing to their song Befikra with Tiger. The Baaghi actor posted the video to wish his rumoured girlfriend happy birthday.

Chris Evans hasn't always been a righteous superhero. On either side of landing the title role of Captain America in the MCU franchise, the actor has appeared in a number of critically-acclaimed movies, all of which showcased Evans' varying degrees of acting talent. But sadly, his superhero fame always seemed to overshadow the real artiste inside him.

The teaser of Saaho has 90% action scenes, promising that Prabhas fans, who are waiting with bated breath after watching him last in Baahubali: The Conclusion, won't be disappointed. From superhero-like shots to powerful fight scenes, the actor has been given ample space to show off his brawn.

The Nana Patekar sexual harassment case has been closed by the police, on grounds that there was 'no prima facie case against the actor'. Tanushree reacted to it by saying, "I'm neither shocked nor surprised being a woman in India this is something we all have got used to. If rape accused Alok Nath got a clean chit and returned to movies then surely it was not going to be difficult for harassment accused Nana Patekar to get himself a clean chit to continue to bully hapless young women."

Popular actor Varun Tej Konidela met with a road accident recently. His car was hit by another car on National Highway 44 at Rayanipet village in Kottakota, when the actor was on his way to Bangalore from Hyderabad. While both the cars have been damaged badly and four people have been reported injured, the actor has narrowly escaped unhurt.

A shirtless photograph of Arjun Kapoor not just caught his fans' attention, but also impressed actress Malaika Arora enough to react. Malaika reacted to the image by posting some bicep emojis in the comments section. A string of other Bollywood personalities commented on Arjun's brawny frame.

