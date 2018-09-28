English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nana Patekar Sends Legal Notice to Tanushree Dutta, Demands Apology for Her Statements
In an interview with News18 on September 25, Dutta recounted being sexually harassed by Patekar on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss.
In an interview with News18 on September 25, Dutta recounted being sexually harassed by Patekar on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss.
A day after Nana Patekar responded to allegations of sexual harassment, made against him by Tanushree Dutta, the actor’s lawyer has issued an official statement, stating they are in the process of sending the legal notice to her.
Speaking to ANI, Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar said, “In process of sending legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth. We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements making allegations.”
In an interview with News18 on September 25, Dutta recounted being sexually harassed by Patekar on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. Though the actress had raised her voice against the incident back then, by and large, the news was met with funeral silence.
Dutta has accused Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her verbally and physically while filming a dance
number for the film. The actress claimed that Patekar wanted to do an intimate scene with her in the song and when she refused to do it, the veteran actor allegedly called members of a political party on the set to intimidate her.
When contacted by Mirror Now, Patekar laughed off the accusations and said, “How do I know why she's saying this? What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on set with me.”
Read: Ganesh Acharya Responds to Tanushree Dutta's Allegations: Nana Patekar Can Never Do That
Read: Nana Patekar Denies Tanushree Dutta Allegations, Considers Taking Legal Action
"I'll take legal action against her. But it is a waste of time telling media about it because you will play up anything. Whatever people want to say, they can say. But I will continue doing my work," continued the veteran actor.
Dutta also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.
All three have denied the allegations.
