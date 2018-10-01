English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nana Patekar Sends Legal Notice to Tanushree Dutta, Seeks Apology
Tanushree accused Patekar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss.
Loading...
Nana Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar has sent a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta. The notice terms the sexual harassment allegations made by Tanushree against Nana as "false".
“A legal notice has already been sent to her and she will receive it today. The notice that I have sent is a standard one — denying allegations and asking for an apology,” Shirodkar told the media in Mumbai on Monday.
“I can’t say much now. I have absolutely no idea why she (Tanushree) is talking about it now, but she may have some reasons to do it. Nana will come to town (Mumbai) today or tomorrow and address a press conference,” he added.
Earlier, speaking to Mirror Now, Nana denied all the allegations. He said, “What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on set with. Whatever people want to say, they can say. But I will continue doing my work.”
Tanushree accused Patekar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. In an interview with News 18, she said, “He was trying all kind of intimidation tactics to rattle me. He was grabbing me by the arms, pushing me around then he would ask the choreographers to move and teach me how to dance, and the next thing I know he wanted to do an intimate sequence with me. It was ridiculous.”
“A legal notice has already been sent to her and she will receive it today. The notice that I have sent is a standard one — denying allegations and asking for an apology,” Shirodkar told the media in Mumbai on Monday.
“I can’t say much now. I have absolutely no idea why she (Tanushree) is talking about it now, but she may have some reasons to do it. Nana will come to town (Mumbai) today or tomorrow and address a press conference,” he added.
Earlier, speaking to Mirror Now, Nana denied all the allegations. He said, “What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on set with. Whatever people want to say, they can say. But I will continue doing my work.”
Tanushree accused Patekar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. In an interview with News 18, she said, “He was trying all kind of intimidation tactics to rattle me. He was grabbing me by the arms, pushing me around then he would ask the choreographers to move and teach me how to dance, and the next thing I know he wanted to do an intimate sequence with me. It was ridiculous.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Messi is Always to Blame': Maradona Advises Argentina Star Against Return to National Team
- AFC U-16 Championships: South Korea Break Spirited India's World Cup Dream
- OPINION| Anandiben Patel Advised Schoolgirls to Make 'Perfect Daal'. Really, Now?
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- This Modified Ford Endeavour Monster SUV is Inspired From a DC Comics Supervillain
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...