Nana Patekar Sends Legal Notice to Tanushree Dutta, Seeks Apology

Nana Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar has sent a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta. The notice terms the sexual harassment allegations made by Tanushree against Nana as "false".“A legal notice has already been sent to her and she will receive it today. The notice that I have sent is a standard one — denying allegations and asking for an apology,” Shirodkar told the media in Mumbai on Monday.“I can’t say much now. I have absolutely no idea why she (Tanushree) is talking about it now, but she may have some reasons to do it. Nana will come to town (Mumbai) today or tomorrow and address a press conference,” he added.Earlier, speaking to Mirror Now, Nana denied all the allegations. He said, “What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on set with. Whatever people want to say, they can say. But I will continue doing my work.”Tanushree accused Patekar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. In an interview with News 18, she said, “He was trying all kind of intimidation tactics to rattle me. He was grabbing me by the arms, pushing me around then he would ask the choreographers to move and teach me how to dance, and the next thing I know he wanted to do an intimate sequence with me. It was ridiculous.”