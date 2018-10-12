English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facing Sexual Harassment Allegations, Nana Patekar Steps Out of Housefull 4: Report
Apart from Nana, the film’s director Sajid has also been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.
Nana Patekar is facing sexual harassment allegations by Tanushree Dutta.
Loading...
Actor Nana Patekar, who is playing a major character in director Sajid Khan’s Housefull 4, has stepped out of the film, says a report in the Times Of India.
As per the report, a source told the newspaper that Nana has done it in the wake of facing sexual harassment allegations by actress Tanushree Dutta. Apart from Nana, the film’s director Sajid has also been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.
On Friday, taking into cognizance the serious nature of allegations, Housefull 4 lead actor Akshay Kumar, who just wrapped up the Jaisalmer schedule of the film, also took to Twitter to ask its producers to “cancel the shoot until further investigation”.
Sajid Khan also stepped down from the post of director. He tweeted, “In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post. Till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth, I request my friend in the media to kindly not pass the judgment till the truth is out.” (sic)
The #MeTooIndia movement started when Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar harassed her on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. She also accused the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director Rakesh Sarang of mutely watching everything and not taking any action in the case.
As per the report, a source told the newspaper that Nana has done it in the wake of facing sexual harassment allegations by actress Tanushree Dutta. Apart from Nana, the film’s director Sajid has also been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.
On Friday, taking into cognizance the serious nature of allegations, Housefull 4 lead actor Akshay Kumar, who just wrapped up the Jaisalmer schedule of the film, also took to Twitter to ask its producers to “cancel the shoot until further investigation”.
October 12, 2018
Sajid Khan also stepped down from the post of director. He tweeted, “In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post. Till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth, I request my friend in the media to kindly not pass the judgment till the truth is out.” (sic)
October 12, 2018
The #MeTooIndia movement started when Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar harassed her on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. She also accused the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director Rakesh Sarang of mutely watching everything and not taking any action in the case.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava Movie Review: Jr NTR Elevates Tried, Tested Story of Factionalism
- Don't Know How Shah Rukh Could Work With Him, Says Actress Allegedly Raped by Karim Morani
- Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...