GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tanushree Dutta Allegations: Nana Patekar Takes One Minute to Reject #MeToo Movement

However, the actor refused to take any questions from the media during the press conference, which only lasted for one minute, saying his lawyer has asked him to not comment anything related to the case.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:October 8, 2018, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tanushree Dutta Allegations: Nana Patekar Takes One Minute to Reject #MeToo Movement
A file photo of Nana Patekar.
Loading...
It's been a long time coming.

Nana Patekar, accused of sexual misconduct by Tanushree Dutta in a News18 interview which then sparked off India's #MeToo campaign, finally addressed the media on the same. For one minute. After avoiding any and all calls for comment, Patekar finally held a press conference in Mumbai to address the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by the actress. In a one-minute press conference, which he had backed out of earlier, Patekar finally agreed to address the public.

However, the actor refused to take any questions from the media, saying his lawyer has asked him to not comment on anything related to the case.

"My advocate has strictly asked me to not speak to any news channel. Otherwise why I will not talk to the media. I wouldn’t have had any issue in talking to media but I have to follow what my advocate has asked me to do,” Nana said.

When further prodded, Nana said, “I will still maintain what I had said ten years ago. Truth doesn’t change.”

Nana's lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar on Thursday sent a legal notice to Tanushree after she accused the actor of misbehaving with her physically and verbally while filming a dance number on the sets of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...