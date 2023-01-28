Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Friday confirmed that his upcoming project The Vaccine War will be headlined by veteran actor Nana Patekar. The director shared a monochrome photo in which he is sitting in the director’s chair beside Nana Patekar. Both of them are looking at the monitor following a scene.

“Official Announcement: Nana Patekar, 3 times National Award Winner, one of the most honest and powerful actors of our times, is leading the cast of The Vaccine War,” Vivek wrote in the caption of the post on Instagram. Take a look here:

Speaking with the media about the same, Vivek said, “At I Am Buddha, we are committed to working with the best talent of Indian cinema. For The Vaccine War, the protagonist had to be powerful, credible and underplayed. And when we were thinking of casting somebody whose performance is unquestionable, the only name we thought of was Nana Patekar.” He also called Nana one of that rare breed of actors and stated that the actor can shine in any role and has never compromised with his craft.

He added that he is extremely glad that Pallavi Joshi (producer) and Vivek made this choice of Nana Patekar leading the cast of the film.

Praising the Krantiveer actor, The Kashmir Files director said that Nana has given one of the most powerful, credible and amazing performances of his career in The Vaccine War. “He surrendered himself to the script and the character which is a very rare quality among stars. And we are so happy and delighted that Nana Patekar is acting in one of the most important films of our times. Most inspiring and honest film of our times. The most sincere and truthful film of our times, The Vaccine War,” he added.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial revolves around India’s contributions to producing a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Apart from Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda are also a part of the film.

