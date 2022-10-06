Nana Patekar Treks On Mountain in Kedarnath at The Age of 72, Director Vipul Mehta Shares Video; Watch

Bollywood’s veteran actor Nana Patekar has been filming his upcoming Marathi film in Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand for the past few days. The 71-year-old actor recently trekked a mountain to reach the shooting location for the film. In a video posted by filmmaker Vipul Mehta on Instagram, the director-actor duo could be seen conversing with each other while trembling in the chilly environment with sweaters, hats, and hand gloves covering them completely. “We are here for a shoot,” the director said at the beginning of the video.

Later, he pans the camera to Nana, who is overwhelmed with joy after climbing a mountain at the age of 71. Mehta can also be heard complimenting Nana’s acting prowess.

“Shooting at Kedarnath …. We climbed to Bhairavnath and went ahead to shoot … with great actor nana Patekar.” Mehta wrote in the caption of the video.

Instagram users have expressed their admiration for Nana and his commitment to his work that too at this age. Users dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comment section of the post.

On October 2, the senior Bollywood actor also interacted with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. After his meeting with CM, the Ab Tak Chhappan actor told ANI, “The natural beauty of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is perfect for shooting films, the environment for filming movies is suitable. The people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand are extremely sweet and gentle, there is gentleness in the behaviour of the people here.” The veteran actor also expressed his desire to build a house in Uttarakhand

The last time Nana Patekar appeared in a Hindi movie was in Wedding Anniversary alongside Mahie Gill. The film was released in 2017. That same year, he also made a brief cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again.

Earlier this year, there was a buzz about Nana’s OTT debut with Laal Batti, a socio-political web series helmed by Prakash Jha, but there have been no more developments.

