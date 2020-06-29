Nana Patekar Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Home in Patna, Meets His Father

On Sunday, actor Nana Patekar visited the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput in Patna to pay condolence. Patekar, who was in Bihar to take part in a cultural function of the CRPF at Mokamah (in Patna district), met the late actor's father, KK Singh, at their Rajiv Nagar home and paid floral tributes at the deceased's portrait.

"I just met his father. And what else I can do," Patekar said after meeting the family. The veteran actor, however, did not respond to any queries on the nepotism debate that has reignited in Bollywood after Sushant's death, or the demand for a CBI probe into his suicide.

Several photos and videos of Nana Patekar seen visiting Sushant's home went viral on the Internet. An unverified Instagram handle seemingly belonging to the 'Welcome' actor, posted a photo and wrote, "Visited @sushantsinghrajput home. I hope his soul rest in peace ✌️bacha what ever happened should not have. I am with you and all others who are struggling out there."



The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14. His sudden demise sent the film industry into shock.

His family has decided to turn his childhood home in Patna into a memorial. A foundation named after him will also be set up to support budding talents.

The family has also announced that Sushant's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages will be maintained as "legacy accounts to keep his memories alive."



