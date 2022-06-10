Nandamuri Balakrishna 62nd Birthday: Some Interesting Facts About Box-Office King

Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 62nd birthday today, June 10. The box-office king has been a trendsetter for faction movies, a leader for mythology and folklore in today’s generation, has played impressive historical characters, and has created sensation just by appearing on the screen.

On the special occasion of his birthday, let us look at some of his achievements and interesting facts about the actor.

Introduced to the silver screen at the age of 14, he has been in the industry for 48 years. During this period, he has acted with 126 heroines, and his film can cost anywhere between 10 Lakh to 200 Crore. His movies are sometimes played for 100 days and have even crossed 1000 days.

During his 48 years career, he has acted in social, folk, mythological, socio-fantasy, science fiction, and even historical films, as well as biopics.

Balakrishna is the 6th son of Basavatarakam Nandamuri and N. T. Rama Rao. Born on June 10, 1960, he is the 8th child of the couple. He has been continuously acting as a hero since his Tatamma Kala was released in 1974.

The actor spent all his childhood in Hyderabad and completed his BA degree from Nizam college. He has acted in 12 films with his father NTR. Balakrishna has acted in 6 films that were directed by his father NTR.

The fan-favourite actor has been constantly changing himself according to the times. He realises what his audience needs and carefully adapts himself to the films accordingly.

He received his first Golden Jubilee for the movie, Mangammagari Manavadu.

The actor has acted in 13 films directed by Kodandarami Reddy. Nine of them have been hit and 4 of them tanked. He has also acted in 7 films directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, 6 of which have been blockbusters.

