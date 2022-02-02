Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu to Reunite for Akhanada Sequel | Exclusive

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanada which released on December 2 has turned out to the be one of the highest grossing films of 2021. Two months since its release, the film is still running at some cinemas but that won’t add much to the collection. The third Balakrishna-Boyapati combo film has grossed more than Rs 120 crore worldwide. While it received mixed reviews from the critics, the film was loved by the audience, especially the elements with Indian mythology. The film also became a top grosser in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s career.

There has been a lot of buzz about the sequel, and News18.com has learnt that the second installment is surely in the making.

“Both Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu would certainly contemplate a sequel to the film. In the last sequence in the film, Balakrishna in Akhanda (Aghora) role is seen promising his niece that he would certainly return to help her if she is in any sort of trouble in the future. This open end to the film means that there is very good scope for a sequel. While the makers have yet to decide on the script, they are toying with a few ideas as to how to take the franchise forward. The team is planning to meet soon and finalise and lock the draft," reveals the source.

The source further reveals that the sequel is not going to go on floors anytime soon, “Balakrishna is already working on two projects one with director Gopichand Malineni, and the other with filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. On the other hand, Boyapati has already locked his next film which is going to be another commercial entertainer. The filmmaker is in advance talks with Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi for the same. So Akhanda 2 is expected to go on floors only in the first half of 2023."

