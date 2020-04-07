Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jr NTR Were Never Approached for Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi: Report

It was reported a few days back that south Indian star Nandamuri Balakrishna turned down Senior NTR's role in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi. Another report suggested that the role was first offered to Jr NTR who declined to play his grandfather. Now, there are reports that the actors were never approached for the film.







According to a report in Cinema Express, both Nandamuri and Jr NTR have not been offered any roles to play in the movie so far. Quoting a source from the production, the report clarified, "It is a rumour. The makers haven't approached any actor for the NTR role as yet. So how can Jr NTR or Balayya (Balakrishna) reject it?"







The upcoming movie Thalaivi is a biopic on the life and times of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. The movie is being directed by AL Vijay who is leaving no stone unturned to make it a hit.







Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The role of MGR, who played a significant role in shaping Jayalalithaa's political career, will be played by Arvind Swami. The movie will also have a brief introduction of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR, who was a great friend to the actress-turned-politician.







"The story of Thalaivi revolves entirely around Jayalalithaa and MGR. So NTR will only make a brief appearance in the film and the makers don't need a big star to portray the role," the source added.







The movie also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Priyamani in key roles. Thalaivi will be made in made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.