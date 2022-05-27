Nandamuri Balakrishna And Shruti Haasan’s Next Gets A New Title

After the successful release of Akhanda, Nandamuri Balakrishna is busy shooting for director Gopichand Malineni’s pakka mass and commercial film. Tentatively titled NBK107, the high-voltage actioner is set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema.

And, now, the latest news is that NBK 107 has got a new title. And, it is – Annagaru. Excited, already? Please wait. We don’t have any official announcement yet.

As per rumours, the title has been finalised by Balakrishna himself.

Sources have revealed that the makers always wanted a Balakrishna-centric title for the film, and following this, Narasimha Reddy and Anna Garu were in consideration.

As per reports, the all-new title along with a first-look poster of the film will be announced by the makers on June 10, which is also Balakrishna’s birthday. He will turn 62.

The film stars Shruti Haasan opposite Balakrishna in the female lead. Reportedly, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay will also be seen playing pivotal roles. Balakrishna is expected to have a double role.

As the shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace, the makers are eyeing Dasara (Dussehra) for the release if everything goes well.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project. While S. Thaman has been roped in to compose the music of the film, Rishi Punjabi is handling the cinematography.

The dialogues have been provided by acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra, while Navin Nooli and AS Prakash is taking care of editing and production designing, respectively. With, Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer of the project, and Ram and Laxman are the stunt choreographer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.