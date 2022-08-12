Nandamuri Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi And S Thaman To Collaborate On NBK108

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi have joined hands for a forthcoming action film tentatively named NBK108. The film was initially revealed on Balakrishna’s birthday and has generated a lot of interest since then.

Now, the directors have revealed that S Thaman has joined the team of Balakrishna’s film. Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi, and S Thaman are looking forward to creating a masterpiece, which will be produced by Shine Screen.

Anil Ravipudi and Thaman are working together for the first time. Nonetheless, Thaman composed the music for Balakrishna’s smash single Akhanda. To make the announcement, the creators created a video.

Anil, sharing the video, wrote, “Eternally Grateful & Super Thrilled to show our NATA SIMHAM Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu in a never-before role. Happy to be joining hands with the Musical Sensation, dear brother Thaman.”

Eternally Grateful & Super Thrilled to show our NATA SIMHAM #NandamuriBalakrishna garu in a never before role❤️‍🔥 Happy to be joining hands with the Musical Sensation, dear brother @MusicThaman ⚡️& @ShineScreens for this Exciting Endeavour #NBK108 @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi pic.twitter.com/apAdRVLjD9 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) August 11, 2022

This new drama is touted to offer an engaging plot in a distinct genre, and the script will show the protagonist Balakrishna in a unique avatar. Shine Screens’ Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi will produce the film on a hefty budget. An ensemble star cast will perform pivotal parts, while prominent artisans will oversee various crafts on NBK 108. More information will be released soon.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is also working on NBK 107, which is being directed by Gopichandh Malineni. It’s billed as a masala action drama. Nata Simha appears in NBK 107 with a bulky new avatar. Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay star in the film. Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar create NBK 107.

Anil Ravipudi rose to prominence as a director after directing Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020), which performed well at the box office despite competition from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

F3, a follow-up to his unexpected smash F2, became yet another blockbuster for him. Based on his narrative style, NBK 108 is likely to be a commercial entertainer. It is also anticipated to have mass aspects, which are a signature of Balakrishna films.

