Nandamuri Balakrishna Asks Tollywood To Unite on Film Ticket Pricing Issue

Telugu film star Nandamuri Balakrishna has asked the entire industry to fight together on the issue of film ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh. During the virtual thanks giving meeting for his film Akhanda’s success, on January 12, the actor suggested that the Telugu film industry should come together to solve this issue.

Balakrishna asked the film fraternity to cooperate and abide by the decisions of the two Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The veteran actor said that there is no difference between a small film and a big film. He added that if a big movie is a flop movie, it is called a small movie and if a small movie is a super hit movie, it is called a big movie.

The Akhanda star raised concerns that millions of people depend on the industry for the employment and requested the government of Andhra Pradesh to find a solution to the issue soon.

The proposal of the Andhra Pradesh government to cap the film ticket prices in theatres has snowballed into a controversy in Tollywood. Several filmmakers and Telugu film industry’s leading stars including Chiranjeevi, Nani and Pawan Kalyan have raised their concerns. Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma entered into a spar on Twitter with Cinematography Minister Perni Nani after his meeting with the minister on the issue remained inconclusive.

Ram Gopal Varma criticised the government in a series of tweets for capping the movie ticket price in the state. He also indirectly said that he would take the issue to the national level.

According to the reports, the committee formed after the High Court order has met to discuss the issue of film ticket prices and the members have gathered views from distributors, producers, and other stakeholders in the industry. A report on ticket prices will be submitted to the government soon.

