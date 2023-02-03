It’s been a week since actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed during a political rally on January 27. He suffered cardiac arrest while taking part in a rally in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru. Fans have been praying for his speedy recovery. Now, it has been reported that for Taraka’s well-being, his uncle, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has instructed one of his associates to light Akhanda Jyoti for 44 days and offer prayers in the Mrityunjaya Swamy Temple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. A special puja was also performed at the temple for Taraka’s recovery.

Earlier, it was reported that Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s health seems to be improving but he continues to remain on life support in ICU. He is being treated by a special team of doctors in the ICU. The hospital authorities had also said that there is a slight improvement in the condition of Taraka Ratna, as claimed by several reports. It is also said that the doctors conducted some vital, brain and heart tests again.

The doctors later revealed that Taraka Ratna’s heart is responding and the rest of the organs are in normal condition. There is improvement in his health and he will recover soon, reports added.

YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy visited Taraka Ratna on Wednesday. After his visit, during the interaction with reporters, the MP shared that Taraka’s heart and other organs were working fine and he was undergoing the required treatment. Reddy also thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna for taking care of his nephew Taraka by being present at the hospital since the incident.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed while taking part in the political rally of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu’s son Lokesh. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna and Nara Lokesh are cousins.

