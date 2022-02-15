Nandamuri Balakrishna, Divya Bharti's Dharma Kshetram Completes 30 Years of Release

Nandamuri Balakrishna has given several superhit films in his career. Over the last forty years, he has acted in over 100 Telugu films in a variety of roles, establishing himself as one of the prominent actors in Tollywood. Balakrishna and Divya Bharati-starrer, Dharma Kshetram, was loved by fans when it was released 30 years ago.

The A. Kodandarami Reddy directorial was bankrolled by K. C. Reddy under the banner of Sri Rajeev Productions.

Balakrishna played the role of a lawyer in Dharma Kshetram.

Paruchuri Brothers had provided the story and lyrics, while Ilayaraja composed the music for the film. Director, writer and producer Posani Krishnamurali had also made his silver screen debut as an actor in a cameo role.

Dharma Kshetram was released on February 14, 1992. The songs, especially Enno Ratrulu was written by the late Vettori Sundaramoorthy, of the film were a huge hit.

Although the film got a positive response initially, it wasn’t as successful at the box office. The film’s songs were popular and it led to a good opening for the movie, but it fell short of expectations. However, Nandamuri fans consider the film a super hit.

Banerjee, played by Balakrishna, Durga Prasad, and Pandu were the three major characters in the film. When two of them — Prasad and Pandu — join politics and become friends, problems and issues ensue. Banerjee is a law-abiding citizen who upholds the rule of law and battles against all odds to restore justice.

The rest of the cast includes Jaggayya, Ramireddy, Devan, Nazar, Srihari, Brahmaji, Sakshi Rangarao, Prasanna Kumar, Posani Krishna Murali, Jayalalithaa, Jyothi, Sudharani, and Radhabai. The story and lyrics of the film were composed by Paruchuri Brothers and the songs were sung by Vetury and Sirivennela.

All the six songs composed in Ilayaraja’s style impressed the audience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.