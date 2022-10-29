Nandamuri Balakrishna Donates Entire Fee Earned From Ad to This Noble Cause

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna commands a massive fan base in the entertainment industry with his noteworthy acting performances and hosting talent. In an illustrious career of more than three decades, Balayya has many films to his credit but not a single ad commercial. Recently, he surprised fans by acting in an ad for a real estate company. Fans were interested to know the fee Balakrishna charged for this ad. According to reports, he has charged a humongous Rs 15,00,00,000 for this commercial and donated the entire amount to Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute.

Fans have loved this noble work done by Balakrishna and lavished praise on the brilliant actor. Besides this work, Balakrishna is also receiving the spotlight for his upcoming film Veera Simha Reddy. Touted to be a commercial masala entertainer, this film is directed by Gopichand Malineni. According to reports, currently action director Venkat is filming the high-octane stunt sequences in this movie. Reportedly, 75% of Veera Simha Reddy’s shooting was completed and the shooting resumed after Diwali.

Besides these details, the audience is also waiting with bated breath to see actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as the antagonist in Veera Simha Reddy. Speculations are rife that Varalaxmi’s character will be an extremely powerful one.

A decision taken by her will be a turning point in Veera Simha Reddy’s storyline. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Balakrishna will play the dual roles of father and son in Veera Simha Reddy. Shruti Haasan, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay will also essay prominent roles in this movie.

S. Thaman has been roped in to compose the music, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Sai Madhav Burra has penned dialogues. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli and production designer AS Prakash are also on board for Veera Simha Reddy which is slated to release on January 12 next year.

Veera Simha Reddy was previously titled NBK 107.

