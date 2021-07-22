Nandamuri Balakrishna: Don't Know Who AR Rahman Is, Bharat Ratna Equal to My Father's Toenail

Telegu star and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna found himself amid controversy after his remarks in an interview about AR Rahman and Bharat Ratna didn’t sit well with the people. Talking to a Telugu Channel, he had said that he is unaware of who Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is. He also added that Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award is equal to the ‘toenail’ of his father, late actor-politician NT Rama Rao.

The 61-year-old actor told the news channel, “I don’t know who is Rahman. I don’t care. Once in a decade, he gives a hit and gets an Oscar award.” Interestingly, the ace composer had composed the music for Balakrishna’s 1993 film Nippu Ravva.

He went on to state that not just Oscars, he doesn’t even value the Bharat Ratna. “All these awards are equal to my foot. No award can compensate for the contribution of my family to Telugu cinema. I feel Bharat Ratna is equal to NTR’s toenail. The awards must feel sad, not my family or my father,” he said.

Even Hollywood filmmakers couldn’t escape his wrath in the interview. Taking a dig at James Cameron, he added, “I like to wrap up my shootings quickly unlike that Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, who takes years to complete a film. The way I work, I do more hit films in less time,"

On the work front, he is shooting for his next film Akhanda, written and directed by Boyapati Srinu.

