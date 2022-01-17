Nandamuri Balakrishna Enjoys Beachside Jeep Ride With Wife During Sankranti Festival

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna seems to be having best festive time with his family during Sankranti celebrations. In a video shared on YouTube, on January 16, Balakrishna was seen riding a Jeep with his wife Vasundhara Devi on a beach. The actor, famously known to his fans as Balayya was seen driving the jeep on a beach while his wife was waving at the camera. Balakrishna drove the vehicle and again posed for the camera happily.

Balakrinsha is presently at his sister’s place in Karamachedu in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh for the Sankranti celebration. The 4-day Sankranti celebration started in Andhra Pradesh on January 14 with Bhogi. The actor is enjoying the Jeep ride with his wife at Chirala beach in Prakasam district. Chirala beach is one of the most visited beaches in the state known for water sports and fishing activities.

Balakrishna was also seen riding a horse. The actor is enjoying controlling the galloping horse amid the loud music and drum beats. His wife Vasundhara then came to stand beside him. The video is attracting the attention of Balayya’s fans as the horse dances matching his steps to the rhythmic beats of music.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Gopichand Malineni’s untitled film, which has just been announced. This film is currently in the pre-production stage. Balakrishna was last seen in Akhanda, which has got a good response from the audience. The action drama written and directed by Boyapati Srinu has grossed over Rs 130 crore at the box office. The film will be released on OTT platform on January 21, according to reports.

