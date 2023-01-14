Nandamuri Balakrishna Fans' Crazy Celebrations at Veerha Simha Reddy Screening in Chennai

The year 2023 has opened big in the South film industry. While in the Tamil belt fans have turned euphoric upon the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, the Telugu belt has not stopped celebrating the premiere of Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Needless to mention, several instances have been recorded of the frenzied crowd turning unruly, hollering and cheering for their favourite South superstar on the silver screens.

Meanwhile, a rowdy crowd leaving theatre premises in Chennai completely littered with paper tearings, during the screening of Veera Simha Reddy has surfaced on the Internet. The now-viral clip has been shared on Twitter by Ruban Mathivanan on January 12. The tweet read, “Aftermath of Veera Simha Reddy FDFS. At GK what a crazy celebration and atmosphere.”

Aftermath of #VeeraSimhaReddy FDFS 🥵🥵. At #GK what a crazy celebration and atmosphere 🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/BB272ie3tt— Ruban Mathivanan (@GKcinemas) January 12, 2023

The 33-second video clip reveals a particular movie hall in Chennai littered with thin paper strips. From the floors to the seats, along with the staircase leading to the seats, paper cutouts lay scattered everywhere on every platform. The overwhelmed crowd seemed to have a grand celebration at the premises.

Reports of fans engaging in mass celebrations at movie theatres and dancing their hearts out have also been reported in many places. A Hyderabad theatre screen was set on fire by fans who were unable to control their excitement. This video is the perfect example.

In another instance, theatre management members of a movie hall in Dallas, USA asked viewers to leave the premises after fans went berserk, throwing paper everywhere. Check out the shocking visual clip here.

#NandamuriBalakrishna's #VeeraSimhaReddy show stoped in middle and audiences were told to leave theatre in Dallas, USA#NBK fans Raccha in states started this. This is just outrageous 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/cOjCTSZAPS— లిక్కర్ హారతి (@AnjiNallamothu) January 12, 2023

Speaking of Veera Simha Reddy, the Gopichand Malineni directorial has minted approximately Rs 42.40 crores so far. News18 has rated the film 3 out of 5. An excerpt from the film review read, “The power-packed dialogues and high-octane action sequences are highlights of this movie. Still, there are loopholes in the storyline, which include not properly utilizing comedians like Brahmanandam and Ali. In addition to the lack of comic sequences, it feels that the director has relied on a clichéd storyline, devoid of any interesting elements.”

Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, Honey Rose, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, also form a major part of the cast in Veera Simha Reddy. The action drama is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and S Thaman has composed the music.

Read all the Latest Movies News here