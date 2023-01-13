Nandamuri Balakrishna Fans Vandalise Cinema Hall During Veera Simha Reddy’s Screening

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy hit the theatres on January 12. The film has not been receiving good reviews from experts. According to the critics, an outdated plot and Balakrishna romancing Shruti Haasan — who is half his age — are some of the elements which didn’t work well for the film. Despite such reviews, Balakrishna’s film has been performing well at the box office, garnering Rs 32 crore till now.

Recently, a video, which shows some fans vandalising a cinema hall, during the screening of Veera Simha Reddy’s has gone viral. In the background, people can be heard shouting even as they leave the theatre. The video was shared on Twitter and has garnered more than 98,000 views.

This is not the only instance where Balakrishna’s fans created a ruckus and disrupted the show. They misbehaved when Veera Simha Reddy premiered in a theatre in Dallas, United States. The commotion escalated to such an extent, that the management of the theatre had to stop the show mid-way. Fans had to vacate the theatre, as the police also intervened. A video of this disgraceful incident has surfaced on Twitter.

The owner of the theatre was infuriated with the ruckus created by people. In the clip, he said he has never come across such misconduct, and added that this is not the first time any Telugu film has premiered here in this cinema hall. “This is not acceptable,” the manager was heard saying in the video.

#NandamuriBalakrishna's #VeeraSimhaReddy show stoped in middle and audiences were told to leave theatre in Dallas, USA#NBK fans Raccha in states started this. This is just outrageous 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/cOjCTSZAPS— లిక్కర్ హారతి (@AnjiNallamothu) January 12, 2023

Balakrishna has not reacted to these incidents yet.

