Nandamuri Balakrishna Offers Puja, Seeks Blessings at Mantralayam Temple For NBK 108

Popular actor Nandamuri Balakrishna performed a special puja and sought the blessings of the deities in Mantralayam. He performed the puja on the occasion of his upcoming Telugu action-entertainer film NBK 108. Mantralayam is one of the chosen divine places to seek blessings of God.

The actor visited the temple in Mantralayam and worshipped God for the success of his upcoming film NBK 108. He was accompanied by other members of the film. He earlier visited Goddess Kanaka Durga at Indrakeeladri and performed a special puja there as well. Film actor and Hindupur TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna visited the temple on the occasion of the Dasara festival.

For the very first time, Nandamuri Balakrishna is working with director Anil Ravipudi. The movie will mark the first collaboration between the two.

Some of the hit films directed by Anil Ravipudi include Supreme, Raja The Great, F2: Fun and Frustration, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and F3, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna has given blockbuster films, including Rowdy Inspector, Bhairava Dweepam, Muddula Krishnayya, Mangamma Gari Manavadu, Simha, and Legend, to name a few. The actor was last seen in Akhanda, directed by Boyapatti Srinu. His upcoming films include Rama Rao Garu and Veera Simha Reddy.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first project with director Anil Ravipudi has already gone on floors. The film stars Sree Leela as Balakrishna’s daughter. As per the reports, there have been rumours that Nayanthara is going to be paired with Balakrishna in the film.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, the film’s shoot will begin on December 8 in Hyderabad as per the sources.

Nandamuri Balakrishna made his debut in the film industry with the movie Tatamma Kala. He was just 14 years old when he acted in his first film. On the other hand, Anil Ravipudi made his debut in directing with the film Pataas. He last directed a comedy film, F3: Fun and Frustration.

