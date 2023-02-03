Nearly a week has passed since actor Taraka Ratna’s illness. He is receiving treatment at a Bengaluru hospital in the ICU following a cardiac arrest. Until yesterday, his health was in critical condition. The actor’s condition now appears to be improving, although he is still being kept on life support in the ICU, according to reports.

As Taraka Ratna’s health is improving, his uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna has vowed to complete his unfulfilled dream. The veteran actor always wanted to share the screen with the Veera Simha Reddy star. Hence, as per sources from the industry, Balakrishna plans to produce a project with Taraka Ratna and himself as the protagonist.

As the news spread, well-wishers and fans of the Nandamuri family are ardently waiting for their collaboration.

Several reports claimed that there is a slight improvement in Tarak’s health. Reports indicate that Taraka Ratna’s condition is gradually improving. A report earlier claimed that Taraka Ratna’s heart is showing some issues and other organs are functioning normally. Earlier, he was not responding to the medications, but now his organs are getting stabilised, reports have claimed.

The 39-year-old actor was hospitalised in Bengaluru on January 27 after suffering a heart attack. Taraka Ratna’s family members have frequently enquired about his condition. It is said that Balakrishna is trying his best to give Taraka Ratna quality treatment. Tarak suffered cardiac arrest while taking part in a rally in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru.

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest film Veera Simha Reddy, which was released on January 12 is going strong in theatres even in its third week.

