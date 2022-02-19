Nandamuri Balakrishna-Starrer NBK 107 Goes On Floor; See Pics

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK 107, helmed by Gopichand Malineni, went on floors on Friday. The director has shared the pictures from the sets of the shoot in Telangana’s Sircilla town. The pictures highlighted that the cast and crew members were excited to start the project. Actress Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the film, which is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

While sharing the pictures, director Gopichand termed Balakrishna as “god of masses.” He added that he will present the actor in the best possible “never seen before avatar”

Dream do come true✨&Its my turn today🙏Kick Starting the first leg shoot of #NBK107 from today with ourGOD OF MASSES, NataSimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu❤️ Will take a lifetime responsibility of presenting him in a best possible Never Seen Before Avatar💥💥#NBK107Begins pic.twitter.com/JYI0eHnyFi — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) February 18, 2022

The film, tentatively titled NBK 107, was announced in June last year and the pooja ceremony was held in November last year. The shooting which was scheduled to start in December was put on hold due to the third wave of Covid pandemic.

On the first day of the shooting on Friday, the filmaker shot a heavy action sequence with Balakrishna. According to reports, the action-packed film will have some top-notch technicians working on it.

Advertisement

A picture of Balakrishna from the sets of NBK 107 is also doing rounds on social media. He is seen sporting salt and pepper look.

Apart from Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan, NBK 107 will also see actors Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The mass entertainer will feature Balakrishna in a double role and the film is reportedly inspired by real incidents. Duniya Vijay will play the antagonist.

Celebrated composer S Thaman will be making the soundtrack for the film. Cinematographer Rishi Punjabi, editor Navin Nooli, dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra, and production designer S Prakash are part of the technical team of NBK107.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.