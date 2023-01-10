Nandamuri Balakrishna-Starrer Veera Simha Reddy Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC

Veera Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is gearing up for its release this Friday, January 12. The makers have left no stone unturned in promoting the film. The Mythri Movie Makers have revealed that the film has been given thumbs up from the Central Board of film Certification (CBFC). Sharing the news on social media, the production house shared a poster of the film on Twitter.

The film has acquired a U/A certificate from the board. The caption of the post read, “It’s U/A for Veera Simha Reddy. All set to Roar in Theatres from January 12.”

The U/A certificate means that the film is unrestricted for public exhibition, subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve.

On Monday, the makers also unveiled a new track from a film titled Mass Mogudu and it’s to be a foot-tapping affair. The track is composed by S Thaman. “Put your dancing shoes on and start grooving. Mass Mogudu song out now!” the caption of the post read.

It is said that the Bimbisara actor will appear in a never-before-seen action avatar in the upcoming film. The reports also suggest that the film is inspired by real-life events. This has left the fans more excited about the film.

Shruti Haasan is essaying the female lead in this film, which also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in crucial roles. Veera Simha Reddy is the first collaboration of Balayya and the Gabbar actress. The action thriller was helmed by Gopichand Malineni and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy will lock horns with Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya, which is interestingly also bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, at the box office on the occasion of Sankranthi 2023.

On Sunday, during Waltair Veerayya’s pre-release event in Vizag, Chiranjeevi reacted to the big clash at the box office. He stated that a production house like Mythri Movie Makers has been in the industry and wished for the success of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. “This is the first time when two films from the same production company are releasing simultaneously as producers have confidence in their products," he added.

