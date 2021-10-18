Nandamuri Balakrishna To Be Seen in Double-Role in His Next: Reports

Telugu film star Nandamuri Balakrishna has joined hands with ace director Gopichand Malineni for his next film, tentatively titled “Jai Balayya". Thie movie marks the 107th venture of Balakrishna’s career.

Earlier this year, Gopichand delivered a hit in the form of “Krack", starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. In his next, said to be an action-entertainer, Balakrishna will reportedly be seen portraying a double role. “Jai Balayya" is a slogan chanted by Balakrishna’s fans in the actor’s support as he is lovingly called Balayya.

The makers announced the film on Balakrishna’s birthday on June 10. Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the film. Thaman S will be handling the music department for the film. The story of the film is based on true incidents.

According to media reports, “Jai Balayya” will be Balakrishna’s consecutive film in the double role after Akhanda, which is yet to be released.

The shooting of Balakrishna’s next action flick ‘Akhanda’, directed by Boyapati Srinu has concluded. The film is in the post-production stage now.

The film features Pragya Jaiswal opposite Balakrishna. Akhanda is expected to hit theatres next year but the makers are yet to announce the release date. Akhanda was scheduled to release in May this year but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The story of the film revolves around a saint played by Balakrishna in the Rayalaseema region, Karnataka-Telangana border.

According to reports, producer Dil Raju has decided to distribute actor Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Akhanda in the Nizam region.

It has been two years since the 61-year-old actor has not tasted box office success. His last outing ‘Ruler’ released in 2019 bombed at the box office. The film was directed by K.S. Ravikumar had Vedhika and Sonal Chouhan as the female leads.

