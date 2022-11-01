Nandamuri Balakrishna to Collaborate With Director Parasuram Next? What We Know

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who delivered a massive hit in the form of Akhanda last year, has been gearing up for his next film Veera Simha Reddy, which will be directed by Gopichand Malineni. Fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of this film, which is touted to be a power-packed action thriller. And now reports of a potential collaboration with director Parasuram for a film have also surfaced. At the pre-release event of Rakesh Sashi’s upcoming movie Urvasivo Rakshasivo, Parasuram said that he would soon pitch a powerful script to Balayya Babu.

If Balakrishna gives a go-ahead to the script, Parasuram will prepare for the shooting schedule of his movie. Touted to be another action thriller, this film is produced by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner.

Top showsha video

Having said that, some of Balakrishna’s fans have doubts about this collaboration. According to them, Parasuram has only one hit to his credit titled Geetha Govindam. His last box office outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu couldn’t perform well at the box office.

According to critics, Sarkaru Vaari Paata had nothing novel to offer in terms of storyline. The only source of respite, critics said, was Mahesh’s acting and his chemistry with Keerthy Suresh. Critics pointed out that Keerthy was not given a substantial part to perform. Balakrishna’s fans are worried that Parasuram will fail to deliver a successful film with Balakrishna as well.

Apart from Veera Simha Reddy and an untitled project with Parasuram, Balakrishna is also gearing up for his upcoming venture titled NBK 108. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this film is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi’s Shine Screen Studios. Anil shared a glimpse of this film on August 11 which received an exhilarating response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anil Ravipudi (@anilravipudi)

More details about this film are yet to be known.

Read all the Latest Movies News here